COLORADO SPRINGS — Heavy rain, booming thunder, and hail pounded down across the Pikes Peak region late Wednesday afternoon.

Security Blvd south of Main St in Security. FLASH FLOODING! Turn around, don't drown. #cowx pic.twitter.com/B3llR9fTwE — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) August 5, 2020

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Colorado Springs until 7 p.m.

Golf ball sized hail seen off 8th Street, Courtesy: Claire Mcallister

Hail near Manitou Springs/Old Colorado City, Courtesy: Marissa Porter

Quarter sized hail collected near Memorial Park, Courtesy: Missy Seale

Large hail fell near Cheyenne Boulevard.

FOX21 News crews canvassed the area to get the full scope of the storm’s reach.

NOT SNOW: look at all this hail on northbound Powers… just south of the airport. @FOX21News @EmilyRoehler #cowx pic.twitter.com/tLqrKuVw1o — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) August 5, 2020

