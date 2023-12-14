(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Snow, ice, and fog have caused significant travel delays across Southern Colorado, and the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) is advising all travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

On Thursday morning, Dec. 14 just after 8:30 a.m., COS posted to X (formally known as Twitter) that its crews were working around the clock to ensure a clear airfield, but added, that the snow hasn’t caused significant delays.

COS advised all travelers to double-check their flight status before making their way to the airport. You can quickly do that by clicking here.

“We have an internal snow team that goes on call when there is a chance of snow,” said Dana Schield, the Senior Public Communication Specialist for COS. “They work 12-hour shifts throughout a snow event.”

For more information about delays and cancelations at COS, click the link above.