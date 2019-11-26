1  of  11
Closings and Delays
Church For All Nations District 49 Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ent Credit Union Focus on the Family Fort Carson Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning State government offices in Denver and surrounding surburban counties Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs

Stolen Salvation Army Red Kettle in Colorado Springs

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Salvation Army Red Kettle was stolen from a Hobby Lobby store on 8th Street in Colorado Springs around 4 Monday afternoon. 

The Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual(s) responsible.

The man responsible for this theft ripped the kettle off the stand, ran across the parking lot and smashed it open on the ground, stealing the cash inside.  The kettle and some loose change have been recovered.

The Red Kettle Campaign helps raise financial support for The Salvation Army’s critical local programs and services year-round, including meals for the hungry, youth programs, holiday gifts, feeding programs, social services, and educational programs.

“We are not immune to acts of desperation, even with everything we offer our community,” said Captain Caleb Fankhauser, Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps. “This week we averaged about $200 per day at that location and expect there to have been that much when the kettle was stolen.” 

If you know anything about this theft, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories