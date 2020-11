COLORADO SPRINGS— The season of giving is almost here and Lotion Bar Cafe in Colorado Springs wants to make sure you’re taken care of.

The cafe also hosts HollyDay where businesses can set up their displays and shoppers can find unique gifts for the holidays.

The first 100 people in line get a goody bag filled with offers from different businesses.

Hollyday is slated to take place on November 7th.

Lotion Bar Cafe is located at 56 Widefield Boulevard.