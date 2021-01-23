Stephen Hogan named Switchbacks FC Assistant Coach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co.– The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced that Stephen Hogan will join the club as an Assistant Coach.

Hogan will work with Head Coach Brendan Burke as part of the Switchbacks FC technical staff.

Hogan joins the Switchbacks from Philadelphia Union II where he spent five years as an Assistant Coach. He previously served as the Head Coach of the Philadelphia Union’s USL League Two affiliate, Reading United. Hogan led Reading United to a 22-5-1 record in two seasons and an appearance in the Eastern Conference Final.

“I am delighted to join the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC,” said Hogan. “I would like to thank the Ragain family and Dean Weidner for giving me the chance to coach and help lead the next phase of the club’s development. My hope is that our competitive mindset matches the future ambitions of the club’s fan base and ownership group.”

Hogan played for Reading United from 2007 to 2010 under Brendan Burke where he made 52 appearances for the club, the second most in club history. He helped lead the team to the 2009 PDL Regular Season Title and the PDL National Semifinals in 2008 and 2010.

