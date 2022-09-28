COLORADO SPRINGS — The second victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 22, on Dancing Horse Drive has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins, of Colorado Springs, who was the husband of 68-year-old Deborah Parker-Lykins, the first victim identified during the investigation. Duane was the stepfather of the suspect, Cody Parker.

The two victims were both found with life-threatening injuries after officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a stabbing at 7:15 p.m. The couple was transported to a hospital where Parker-Lykins died of her injuries. Lykins died of his injuries on Monday, Sept. 26.

Court documents showed that Parker’s stepbrother witnessed the attack, which resulted from an argument between Parker and his mother. The suspect told a CSPD detective that the argument stemmed from his mother’s “verbal abuse.”

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.