STEM shooting trial: defense rests in accused shooter trial

A bouquet of flowers sits next to the entrance to the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 8, 2019 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado one day after two students entered the school with pistols, killing one student and injuring eight others. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — After just one day of witnesses, the accused shooter’s defense team has rested its case and closing arguments are set to take place on Monday.

The accused shooter is facing trial, accused of opening fire inside a classroom at STEM School Highlands Ranch and killing classmate Kendrick Castillo and wounding several other people. The other STEM School shooter could be released 20 years early under state program

He’s one of two students who were charged in the shooting. The other shooter pleaded guilty to his role and testified on the prosecution’s behalf against the defendant earlier this week.

The judge set instructions for 9:30 a.m. Monday, which will be followed by closing arguments and eventually jury deliberations.