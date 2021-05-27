Trial for accused STEM shooting gunman begins Thursday

FILE – In this May 8, 2019 file photo bouquets of flowers sit on the sign outside the STEM School Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Security procedures at the STEM School Highlands Ranch are under scrutiny amid talks about its charter agreement with a Colorado school district. The contract expires Saturday, June 29. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A jury of 12 people and four alternates have been selected in the trial against one of the accused STEM School shooters. Opening arguments will begin Thursday at 3:20 p.m.

The shooting happened in May 2019 at the school, which is located in Highlands Ranch.

The suspect, who was present in the courtroom Thursday, is facing 46 counts, including two first-degree murder charges and 31 first-degree attempted murder charges.

This undated photo provided by Rachel Short shows Kendrick Castillo, who was killed during a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (Rachel Short via AP)

Eighteen-year-old Kendrick Castillo was killed in the shooting. He has been hailed as a hero for joining other classmates to rush the suspect during the attack, possibly saving lives and others from being injured.

In addition to Castillo’s death, eight other people were hurt in the shooting.

The man on trial today is accused of partnering with another then-student to accomplish the shooting that day. The younger suspect pled guilty last year to several charges and has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility for parole in 40 years.

The trial is scheduled through June 25 in Douglas County District Court.