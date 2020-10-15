Stellina Pizza Cafe warns about an overnight thief

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs restaurant was broken into overnight Tuesday and Stellina Pizza Cafe is warning other restaurants and neighbors to be on the lookout.

Stellina is located on East Willamette Ave., East of Downtown. The Pizza Cafe posted to FaceBook the surveillance video catching the thief in the act.

The cafe said the suspect stole money from their cash drawer as well as some tips. The cafe said it’s already been a tough year and this did not help.

“It’s not been our favorite year,” Blue Star Group Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Mishler said. “We actually opened during COVID. We were already under construction when coronavirus hit so it’s not been the open we had planned for. The neighborhood has been so supportive. This is a mild blow but thankfully we have already had people coming to to. They weren’t planning on coming in to have pizza but they are coming tonight to help support us after this little bit of a loss.”

Stellina said luckily their special sourdough starter was not stolen so they will continue to serve up fresh, homemade pies from noon to 8 p.m.

If you have information about this crime please call Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.