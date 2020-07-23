State to reimburse DMV late fees in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Those who live in Pueblo County and were charged Department of Motor Vehicle late fees from the State of Colorado from March through June 2020 will be reimbursed.

Due to COVID-19, the Pueblo County Courthouse was closed to the public, limiting people’s access to renew their license plate tags and do other business with the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The state gave Clerk and Recorders the choice to opt into the refund program. Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Bo Ortiz decided to opt into the refund program so Pueblo County residents will not have to pay late fees.

People who received a notice with late fees assessed, and those who paid the fines will receive a refund processed by the State.

“I understand the financial hardships citizens are experiencing during COVID-19 and many are not in the position to pay late fees. In addition, we are dealing with a special set of circumstances with the pandemic and it is not the fault of citizens that they were not able to conduct business with the Clerk’s office from March – June as our building was closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and to help keep our employees safe,” said Ortiz.

Citizens who wish to conduct business with the Clerk’s Office can do so in a variety of ways. Therefore late fees assessed in July and moving forward will not be waived.