State seeks feedback on new COVID-19 tool for community guidelines

DENVER, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeking the public’s input on a new tool that it says will help communities determine which phase they fall into for COVID-19 guidelines.

The goal of each phase is to protect public health while maximizing economic activity, according to the CDPHE.

A focus-group of public health agencies, county commissioners, mayors, hospitals, and businesses contributed to the new model, which streamlines the process of opening and closing communities.

Here is a breakdown of how each group will function based on each phase: