State seeks feedback on new COVID-19 tool for community guidelines

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Colo.– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is seeking the public’s input on a new tool that it says will help communities determine which phase they fall into for COVID-19 guidelines.

The goal of each phase is to protect public health while maximizing economic activity, according to the CDPHE.

A focus-group of public health agencies, county commissioners, mayors, hospitals, and businesses contributed to the new model, which streamlines the process of opening and closing communities.

Here is a breakdown of how each group will function based on each phase:

Click here to read more regarding the new draft for guidelines.

>>Click here to fill out the form with your input!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> More Digital Now stories

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

More Digital Now stories

More Digital Now