State Rep. Terri Carver honored for bill supporting military spouses

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday afternoon Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers conducted a short ceremony in honor of Rep. Terri Carver, for her work in passing HB20-1326.
The bill addresses allowing for the portability of occupational and professional licenses for military spouses who relocate to Colorado from other states.
According to a nonpartisan memo created by legislative council:
“For most professions licensed under DORA, a military spouse who has been
relocated to Colorado by military orders and has an active license in good standing from another state may practice under a temporary license for up to one year from the date he or she moved to Colorado.”
The memo also states:
“Colorado has various mechanisms for issuing credentials to professionals credentialed in another
state, including endorsements, reciprocity, and interstate compacts.”
>>Tap here to read the memo in its entirety
According to messaging from the City of Colorado Springs, the bill “further elevates the [city’s] position as a military-friendly community by creating portability of licenses for professions regulated by DORA.”
The city said the bill is “vital to military spouses who relocate frequently.”
This article will be updated.