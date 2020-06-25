State Rep. Terri Carver honored for bill supporting military spouses

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers participates in a ceremony to thank State Rep. Terri Carver for her work in passing HB20-1326 on June 25, 2020. / Courtney Fromm, FOX21

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday afternoon Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers conducted a short ceremony in honor of Rep. Terri Carver, for her work in passing HB20-1326.

The bill addresses allowing for the portability of occupational and professional licenses for military spouses who relocate to Colorado from other states.

State Representative Terri Carver was the push behind getting this bill passed. Mayor Suthers stated she went around and really listened to military spouses in our community. @FOX21News #Coloradosprings pic.twitter.com/Y54Y5eZHp6 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 25, 2020

According to a nonpartisan memo created by legislative council:

“For most professions licensed under DORA, a military spouse who has been

relocated to Colorado by military orders and has an active license in good standing from another state may practice under a temporary license for up to one year from the date he or she moved to Colorado.”

The memo also states:

“Colorado has various mechanisms for issuing credentials to professionals credentialed in another

state, including endorsements, reciprocity, and interstate compacts.”

>>Tap here to read the memo in its entirety

According to messaging from the City of Colorado Springs, the bill “further elevates the [city’s] position as a military-friendly community by creating portability of licenses for professions regulated by DORA.”

The city said the bill is “vital to military spouses who relocate frequently.”

This article will be updated.