State publishes wastewater and COVID-19 monitoring public dashboard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Preliminary data for the wastewater and COVID-19 monitoring pilot project is now available on the state’s COVID-19 website.

The state is collaborating with scientists from Colorado State University, Metropolitan State University, GT Molecular, and Colorado wastewater utilities, to monitor levels of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater.

The information will be used to help understand how prevalent COVID-19 is in Colorado and big shifts in that prevalence.

The new dashboard displays participating areas highlighted by color:

Studies have shown that individuals who develop COVID-19 have detectable virus particles in their stool before, during, and after their infection, according to the state. By measuring the quantity of these particles found in wastewater, the state hopes to improve our understanding of the number of individuals affected by COVID-19, including individuals who do not have symptoms or do not undergo testing.  

Higher levels can potentially indicate a rise in cases in your community.

“We love data, and we look forward to more of it so we can better determine if this is a useful tool in fighting this pandemic,” said Nicole Rowan, clean water program manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are so grateful for the many partners involved in collecting and organizing this important information.”

To learn more about the effort, please visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-monitoring-in-wastewater

