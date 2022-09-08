CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a driver involved in a crash that damaged a critical water supply of a Fremont County resident.

The damaged water supply was critical for the resident’s pasture and garden, CSP said.

CSP originally responded just before 9 a.m. to a home in the 1700 block of Sherman Avenue in Cañon City. Investigation revealed that the crash occurred sometime during the night, when a car traveled off the roadway and damaged the irrigation pump supplying necessary water to an 87-year-old man’s pasture and garden.

CSP said the man is facing the possibility of losing his pasture and garden due to the damage.

Based on a car part that was found on the crash scene, CSP believes the car to be a Ford F-150, but the year, color, or other descriptors are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol Dispatch Center in Pueblo at 719-544-2424. Reference case number: 2A221000