State Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a 2-car crash on Colorado 115 at mile point 25. This location is near the El Paso County and Fremont County line.

The crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

A 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by a 45-year-old man was northbound on Colorado 115. According to troopers, he lost control of the motorcycle entered the southbound lanes crashing into a southbound 2001 Lincoln Continental driven by an 80-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist died on scene.

The Continental passenger, a 79-year-old, was life-flighted to Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Continental was taken by ambulance to Memorial hospital. Both occupants sustained moderate injuries.

The speed of the motorcycle is being investigated.