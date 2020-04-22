Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 6:30

State Patrol investigates deadly motorcycle crash in Fremont County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a 2-car crash on Colorado 115 at mile point 25. This location is near the El Paso County and Fremont County line.

The crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. One person died in the crash.

A 2015 Harley Davidson, driven by a 45-year-old man was northbound on Colorado 115. According to troopers, he lost control of the motorcycle entered the southbound lanes crashing into a southbound 2001 Lincoln Continental driven by an 80-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist died on scene.

The Continental passenger, a 79-year-old, was life-flighted to Memorial Hospital. The driver of the Continental was taken by ambulance to Memorial hospital. Both occupants sustained moderate injuries.

The speed of the motorcycle is being investigated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local