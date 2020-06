EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Monday morning that occured on Interstate 25.

The two-car crash happened around 10:21 a.m. on the southbound lanes near mile marker 7.

Troopers say 65-year-old James M. Trujillo of Trinidad, Colorado was outside of this vehicle when he was struck and killed by a southbound car driven by 47-year-old Kevin Williams of Johnstown, Colorado.

The investigation in on going.