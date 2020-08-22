State Patrol investigates deadly crash on Highway 96

KIOWA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon on Highway 96 east of Eads in Kiowa County, Colorado.

Troopers say a 2003 GMC 1500 pickup driven by 30-year-old Nicholas Seigle was going west on Highway 96 near mile marker 182. Seigle failed to stay in his lane of traffic while taking a slight curve in the roadway.

The GMC went into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided head-on with a 2020 Kenworth truck pulling an empty trailer. Seigle was pronounced dead on scene, said State Troopers.

The driver of the Kenworth is 65-year-old Damas Perrin; he was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious but stable injuries.

According to State Patrol, alcohol, drugs, and speed are not factors in the crash at this time.

