State Patrol investigate Highway 96 crash in Crowley County, driver arrested

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on Highway 96 near mile marker 91 around 3 Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, a 1999 Lincoln Navigator was traveling west on Highway 96, when the driver lost control and went off the north side of the highway. Troopers say the car traveled through a barrow ditch and went airborne over a set of railroad tracks. The car landed in a field, collided with a power line pole and went through a fence. The car then rolled one and a half times coming to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Lincoln was identified as Sherrie Montano, 45, from Denver. She was transported to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado with minor injuries.

The passengers, 46-year-old Salvador Ortega and 39-year-old Currine Gameros, were transported to Parkview Medical Center with serious injuries. Ortega was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

Sherrie Montano was released from the hospital and transported to Crowley County Jail on

charges related to the crash.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are being investigated as factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol’s Vehicular Crimes Unit.