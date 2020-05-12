WATCH LIVE: Some state parks reopen to campers Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, some state parks and wildlife areas reopened their campground areas.

In a press event Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the department said other parks will follow suit over the next several days.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department has noted the reopening will happen through a phased approach, starting with lower capacity.

There are also certin rules in place, for instance, camping will run by reservation only. The department also noted public facilities, such as bathrooms, may not be open.

They suggest campers plan ahead to minimize extra tasks, such as making several trips to the grocery store.

On social media, the department said it is working to reinstate previously canceled camping reservations based on new guidance from the state.

Mitch Martin, Park Manager at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, spoke about the process of reopening parks to campers.

Martin noted Cheyenne Mountain State Park has not yet reopened its campgrounds and said he is waiting for further guidance from El Paso County.

There are 42 state parks in Colorado. Check here for more on how each park is operating.