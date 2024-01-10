(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Mayor Nick Gradisar is set to deliver the State of the City Address in Pueblo on Friday, Jan. 12 at the Pueblo Convention Center located at 320 Central Main Street, and the public is invited to attend.

According to the City of Pueblo, the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Friday with a free continental breakfast.

The State of the City Address will detail progress against previous goals and plans for the upcoming year, along with information about various City departments including; the Pueblo Police and Fire Departments, Parks and Recreation, and the Pueblo Memorial Airport, just to name a few.

The State of the City Address will be available online after Friday if members of the community are unable to attend.