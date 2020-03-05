State leaders confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — City and county leaders met Thursday morning to address growing concern over the Coronavirus, just hours before the state’s first two cases of “presumptive” COVID-19 was announced.

According the the state department of health, the patient is a man in his 30s, who is visiting Summit County from out of state.

Testing was conducted at the state level and will be sent to the CDC for official confirmation.

In the meantime, the man affected is recovering in isolation in the Denver metro area, where he will remain until he can be cleared by public health officials.

“We are hopeful [he] will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The state has not elaborated on the second patient, only clarified the two cases are not connected.

El Paso County Public Health Deputy Director Deann Ryberg said Thursday public health has been monitoring the virus since December of 2019, and activated an emergency response team in February of that same year.

“The Board of Health has set aside reserved funds for situations like this so they can respond appropriately,” Ryberg said.

Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County asked the community to promote facts over fear. “When you go out to buy supplies be diligent, but reasonable,” she said.

The state has developed a help line, which members of the public can call for information about the coronavirus: 877-462-2911 (several languages available).