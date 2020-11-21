State health department launching mobile COVID-19 testing vans across much of Colorado

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Many Colorado communities will soon be able to access COVID-19 testing at a testing van, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said on Friday.

Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County, Park County and the Northeast Colorado Health Department will be served by the testing vans, according to the CDPHE.

Patients are encouraged to pre-register for the mobile testing sites.

Below is the Northeast Colorado Health Department route, which starts Nov. 22:

Monday Logan County Fairgrounds 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling CO 80751 Tuesday Washington County Fairgrounds 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 511 West 2nd Ave. Akron, CO 80720 Wednesday Sedgwick County Fairgrounds 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. County Road 34.5 Julesburg, CO 80737 Thursday Logan County Fairgrounds 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. 1120 Pawnee Ave. Sterling, CO 80751 Northeastern Colorado Health Department 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. 228 West Railroad Ave. Fort Morgan, CO 80701 Friday TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE Saturday TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE TO BE ADDED IN THE FUTURE Sunday Northeastern Colorado Health Department 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. 228 West Railroad Ave Fort Morgan, CO 80701

The Jefferson County, Douglas County, Clear Creek County and Park County route starts Nov. 23:

Monday Bailey Public Library 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 350 Bulldogger Rd., Bailey, CO 80421 Tuesday Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church, Conifer 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 9444 Eagle Cliff Rd., Conifer, CO 80433 Wednesday Clear Creek County EMS 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.(Starting on December 2) 411 CO-103, Idaho Springs, CO 80452 Thursday Sterling Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 8155 Piney River Ave., Littleton CO 80125 Larkspur Town Hall 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. 8720 Spruce Mountain Rd, Larkspur, CO 80118 Friday Deckers Community Center 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 8570 Hwy 67, Sedalia, CO 80135 Saturday Ponderosa Retreat and Conference Center 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 15235 S Furrow Rd., Larkspur, CO 80118 Sunday Buchanan Recreation Center 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen, CO 80439

More than 50 free testing sites are also available across the state, according to the CDPHE.

The CDPHE recommends that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms get tested immediately.

Symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.