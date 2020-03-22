State health department amends ‘social distancing’ public health order

COLORADO SPRINGS– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) amended its statewide public health order on social distancing.

The public health order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The order applies to all public and private gatherings except for those specifically exempted by the order:

The Colorado General Assembly, legislative bodies of municipal governments, and Colorado state and municipal courts.

Airports, bus, and train stations, health care facilities, and grocery or retail stores, pharmacies, or other spaces where 10 or more people may be moving around to get essential goods and services.

Delivery and take-out food services in accordance with Public Health Order 20-22.

Offices and state, county, and municipal government buildings where essential government services are offered.

Factories, where more than 10 people are present but social distancing measures of maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals is standard.

Newspaper, television, radio, and other media services.

Child care facilities, except for public preschools operated on public school campuses, which are addressed in Executive Order D 2020 007.

Homeless shelters.

Any emergency facility needed to respond to COVID-19 in Colorado.

The purpose of the order is to limit the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that spreads through person-to-person contact, or (less likely) by contact with surfaces contaminated with the virus. People infected with COVID-19 may become symptomatic anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure.

Limiting the number of people gathered in one area limits the spread of disease, reduces the number of people who become severely ill and protects our health care system.

Additional information about the executive orders and public health orders on the state response website.

If you suspect that someone is violating the order, contact your local public health agency to report any concerns.

Residents may also file a report with the Attorney General’s Office at covid19@coag.gov if local law enforcement or a local public health agency is unresponsive.

For more information about how public health orders are enforced, click here.