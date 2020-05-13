State forecasts $3.4 billion shortfall as revenues drop in pandemic

DENVER – March was the month society in Colorado started to change. It’s when the state first confirmed the presence of COVID–19, when physical distancing became our new norm, and when businesses were forced to significantly limit their operations.

During the routine budget forecast from the Office of State Planning and Budget, revenue forecasters for the state of Colorado expected a hit, but not an incredibly drastic one. The 2020-21 fiscal year was still projected to end with a not-too-large deficit of $274 million, revised downwards from the previous estimate of a $7 million surplus.

The two months in between then and now, Colorado has entered and left a stay-at-home order, diagnosed tens of thousands of cases of COVID–19 and, behind the scenes, lawmakers from the statehouse to the Governor’s mansion preparing for the May Budget Forecast–expecting what was projected in March to be woefully insufficient in estimating the severity of the recession.

The new shortfall for 2020-21 is $3.4 billion, according to the state. It won’t be a shortfall because lawmakers are legally required to create a balanced budget but it means cuts to sectors all around Colorado’s general fund.

“Just as families across Colorado are tightening their belts because of this pandemic, so is our state. I know this is a difficult time for many hardworking people and Coloradans are doing all they can to make ends meet,” Governor Jared Polis said in a statement.

Polis had cut $228.7 from the budget in an executive order on April 30.

The forecast shows the State Education Fund dropping from $723 million in funding from 2018-2019 to $601 million in 2020-21 and transportation funding dropping 4.7 percent. The report says 96 percent of general fund revenue comes from three sources: Personal Income Taxes, Corporate Income taxes and Sales & Use taxes. Billions of dollars will be lost from those sources, forecasters estimate.

Income taxes will drop $538.6 million for 2019-20 and $1.6 billion in 2020-21, the forecast says. Corporate income taxes are expected to drop 37.5 percent ($575.1 million) in 2019-20 and expected to stay low in 2020-21. Sales and use taxes are projected to drop 1.8 percent this year, 5.6 percent next year, but grow a robust 9.9 percent in 2021-22, signaling when the forecasters project the recession to end.

Various recovery projections provided by the Colorado Office of State Planning and Budget. May 12, 2020

The forecasters say a quick “v-shaped recovery” is not likely this far into the downturn. They imagine a period of quick growth as restrictions are lifted, but a long and gradual return to where the economy was. The forecast also warns of a “W-shaped recovery” that would occur when a resurgence of cases and hospitalizations causes closures to be reinstated.

“You have this huge uncertainty on resurgance. Are we going to have little spikes, mini spikes, big spikes? Even if the spike doesn’t happen locally, people are going to see that and that’s going to affect consumer confidence.

The revenue projections come in the midst of the largest unemployment population the state has ever faced with 317,583 initial claims filed in five weeks. 44 percent of those are from the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector as well as the food and accommodation sector combined.

“Every week that it goes by more businesses fold altogether. Although the latest [unemployment data] does show a lot of employers and employees saying they are temporarily laid off, the longer this goes the more likely more of those become permanently displaced,” said Dr. Tatiana Bailey an economist and professor at UCCS with graduate degrees in economics as well as public health.

Workers making less than $20 per hour made up over 60 percent of claims, the OSPB says. The oil and gas industry is struggling, there were 33 active rigs in the state this time last year and now there are eight. New permits have decreased by 96 percent as well.

Tourism, five percent of the state’s economy and 10.8 percent of jobs, peaked about $400 million dollars earned each week at the end of February. It dropped 90 percent to under $100 million each week by the end of April.

Retail businesses experienced it’s largest drop since record keeping began in 1992, shrinking 8.7 percent from February to March and forecasters expect a larger drop from March to April.

The report calls the federal government response “unprecedented” with $1,200 checks to individuals and an addition $600 per week for unemployment benefits.

“I think the United States might do better than other countries, even other developed countries, because of the magnitude of what we have done. I mean the money that is coming into individuals, to households, to small businesses and then even large businesses,” said Bailey.

The CARES act money is a double-edged sword–while helping individuals and businesses, the revenue is not taxes, further decreasing the state’s revenue.

Bailey says, the support needs to continue. The paycheck protection program is funded for eight weeks and additional unemployment is in place through July.

Gov. Polis agrees there needs to be further federal action. Tuesday he signed onto a pact with other western states urging $1 trillion to support states and cities through the crisis, saying it can the federal response is critical to the state’s recovery.

“Without additional flexible aid from the federal government, our state will be forced to make the deepest budget cuts we have ever seen. Congress must help our communities, both big and small, avoid the devastating impacts of these cuts,” said Rep. KC Becker in a statement, a democrat from Boulder and the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives.

Bailey worries federal help, or some help from the outside, may become available. The state has paid nearly $400 million in unemployment claims since March. In April, $252 million in unemployment was paid out, over double the highest one month total during the Great Recession when $102.8 million was paid out in May 2009.

“During the great recession there were several states that had to borrow money, they had to bond their way out of that and I do think that is something many many states are going to be looking at as this continues,” Bailey explained. “Not only are we talking about new people unemployed, but every week we’re adding to that pool of continuing claims.”

The state forecasters say in the report “risks balanced to the downside” meaning the projections are on the more pessimistic side of the state’s current trajectory. Bailey believes the state’s diverse economy, including the defense sector in Colorado Springs, can help Colorado recover.