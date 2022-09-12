PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair has officially wrapped up its 150th celebration, with final attendance numbers released. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, nearly half a million visitors attended the fair, with a grand total of 461,104 people.

While overall attendance increased by just 1% from 2021, Fiesta Day, “saw the largest single day of attendance in 13 years, with 69,562 visitors,” according to the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

“Colorado was ready to celebrate this year! As we wrap up the 2022 State Fair season, I want to offer a massive “thank you” to all of our amazing partners, competitors, team members, volunteers, and guests,” said Scott Stoller, Colorado State Fair General Manager.







Those who attended the fair enjoyed everything from 4-H and FFA competitions, rodeos, the National Mullet Championship, and a number of live performances. Nine food trucks also competed for culinary honors during the second annual Governor’s Plate competition.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, the fairgrounds will see some improvements for 2023 including, “…accessibility upgrades to the Palace of Agriculture and the Southwest Motors Event Center, completion of the upgrades to Gate 5, and significant progress on revitalizing the welcome plaza east of the Gate 5 entrance.”

To follow the updates, you can visit the Colorado State Fair website.