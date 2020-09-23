State employees take mandatory furlough days to address budget shortfall

DENVER, Colo.,– The state of Colorado announced that it will be implementing mandatory furlough days for state employees making over $50,000/year, unless exempt, in order to address a budget shortfall.

State employees, unless exempt, will take mandatory furlough days before the end of this fiscal year based on the following chart:

Exempted employees include those necessary to respond to the COVID pandemic, assist Coloradans in finding jobs, and protect public safety and roads, as well as workers earning $50,000/year or less. Furlough days are based on an employee’s annual salary.

The Governor, his cabinet, the Lt. Governor, and members of the Governor’s office will be taking furlough days under the same rules as every other state employee.

In order to minimize the impact of furloughs on state services, most State offices will be closed on Friday, November 27, 2020 after Thanksgiving. Furlough days will be distributed throughout the rest of the fiscal year.

“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints. Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government. This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state’s budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services for Coloradans. I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before.” said Governor Jared Polis