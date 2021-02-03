WATCH LIVE: State approves El Paso County’s application for 5 Star Program

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has approved the El Paso County’s application to administer the State’s 5 Star program.

The program will be available to restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, personal services, and indoor events in El Paso County. Certified businesses will be allowed to increase their capacity limits at one level higher on the state’s COVID-19 dial framework.

El Paso County moved to Level Orange on January 4, and its incidence/metrics all reached the Level Orange threshold on January 24. This positive trend allows the program to be fully implemented in El Paso County today and certified businesses will be allowed to operate at Level Yellow capacities.

The 5 Star Program rewards businesses that implement safety measures beyond what is already required by public health orders. 5 Star certification reassures employees and customers that businesses are adhering to the enhanced measures. The program is completely voluntary and businesses are encouraged to learn about the state’s program framework to determine if it will be a good fit for their business model.

County and City leaders will speak about this program and how it pertains to El Paso County at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.