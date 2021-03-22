State and local officials release statements on the King Soopers shooting in Boulder

COLORADO — State and local officials in Colorado have released statements following the shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday.

Governor Jared Polis released the following statement on the Boulder shooting:

“My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Department as they work to secure the store. I’m incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy. This is very much an active situation and we continue to monitor very closely. We ask for your patience as law enforcement works tirelessly to secure the site. Right now, the biggest priority is to let local law enforcement and the City of Boulder do their work to ensure the safety of those involved.”

Statement from Congressman Joe Neguse:

“Today’s events are simply devastating. Like my fellow Coloradans, my heart is heavy, in grief and in anguish. Andrea and I are heartbroken, and we are praying tonight for our entire community in Boulder — for the victims and their families—including a police officer who tragically lost their life in the line of duty— for the survivors, for the frontline grocery store employees, and for the brave first responders and local law enforcement whose heroism truly saved lives. And we offer our heartfelt condolences to the many families mourning their loved ones. The loss of life is truly heartbreaking and unimaginable.

I’ve lived in Boulder County for nearly two decades. My wife was born in Boulder. And we both know this — our community is strong, it is kind, and it is resilient, and we will come together and support each other during this tragedy. In the difficult days ahead, I will continue to work with law enforcement and state authorities to ensure they have the resources they need, and we stand ready to assist our community in this moment of tremendous sadness. Our office is available to provide resources and answer questions, and we encourage our constituents to utilize the mental health resources available in Boulder County, including those detailed below. You can also learn more about these resources by contacting our office: (303) 335-1045. We are with you as we heal together from this tragedy.

While there is still a lot we do not yet know, one thing is very clear — tragic incidents of gun violence have plagued our country for far too long.

Twenty-one years ago, as a young student in Douglas County, I joined many Coloradans in weeping for the victims of the terrible massacre at Columbine High ten minutes from my high school. Two years ago, I felt the fear that so many Coloradans experienced learning of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, where my niece — a kindergartner — was locked down, as we all wept at the tragic loss of life. And tonight, I weep for the families of my constituents, who have tragically lost their lives in yet another mass shooting.

Enough is enough.

Americans should feel safe in their grocery stores. They should feel safe in their schools, their movie theaters and in their communities. While Congress dithers on enacting meaningful gun violence prevention measures, Americans — and Coloradans — are being murdered before our very eyes — day after day, year after year.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There are steps we can take — and must take — to protect our community; common-sense, broadly supported proposals that will save lives. If we are truly invested in saving lives, then we must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform. The time for inaction is over.”

Statement from Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet:

“My heart goes out to the families of the Coloradans, including a Boulder police officer, whose lives were tragically taken by a senseless act of gun violence. I am deeply grateful for the swift response from law enforcement and first responders. As the investigation continues, we need to revisit a national conversation about gun violence that does not regress into partisanship. It’s long past time for Congress to take meaningful action to keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands. There are steps that the overwhelming majority of Americans want us to take. And they have every right to expect us to finally do something about gun violence in our country. Enough is enough.”

The Colorado Springs Police Department tweet condolences following the deadly shooting in Boulder:

Colorado State Patrol tweeting support for the fallen Boulder Police Officer:

Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management also tweeting support:

Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, who represents more than 17,000 Essential Grocery Workers in Colorado and Wyoming, including 32 members who work at King Soopers Store #33 in Boulder, CO, where the tragic active shooting occurred today, issued the following statement:

“Today our community experienced a senseless act of violence that caused an unnecessary loss of life in Boulder’s vibrant community. It is with deep sadness we mourn the victims and their families who have lost loved ones today, including the heroic Boulder police officer who died in the line of duty. We are forever grateful to the grocery workers, customers, and the first responders who acted swiftly to prevent even greater loss of life–protecting our members and all those in danger inside the store.

“This senseless act of evil also highlights and shines a light on the best of human nature. There are news reports that after gunshots rang out, grocery workers helped customers in the store find safety, directing shoppers to an exit at the back of the store, and assisted one another to escape the danger inside.

“No one should have to fear for their lives while they grocery shop or go to work every day. Unfortunately, our grocery members, frontline Essential Workers, have lived in fear each and every day during the pandemic. These workers have risked getting COVID-19 to make sure shelves were stocked and communities had access to food and other essential services. As COVID-19 cases increased, and colleagues fell ill and some died, they continued to go to work, even as they faced COVID-19 workplace hazards, as well as hostile customers including verbal and physical attacks by unstable members of the public.

“For the last year our members and other associates have fought an invisible enemy, COVID-19, but today several innocent souls were killed by an evil human. We call on government officials and employers to do more to protect our members and communities from the constant threat of violence.”

“Local 7 continues to monitor the situation as details become available.”

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office tweet condolences:

