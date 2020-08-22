Starting Saturday restaurants can serve alcohol until 11 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that the last call order will be adjusted to allow restaurants to serve alcohol until 11 p.m., starting Saturday night.

The decision comes one month after Polis announced a 30-day order banning the sale of alcohol at restaurants after 10 p.m.

Despite the extension, plenty of restaurant and bar owners aren’t thrilled.

“Just very disappointed. I mean, it’s baby steps and we need to move much faster than that. They’re just isn’t data or science that the state has presented to limit us to 11pm,” said Chris Fuselier, owner of Blake Street Tavern.

Since the 10 p.m. order went into effect on July 21, Fuselier’s day to day business has been down about 20%.

According to Fuselier, the Blake Street Tavern is losing out on about $750-$2,000 a day.

“We are part of the Tavern League of Colorado lawsuit. We will continue to vigorously go with that lawsuit until we get at least a midnight resolution,” Fuselier added.

More than 200 restaurants filed a complaint against the temporary order, but a judge sided with Polis and allowed the order to remain in effect.

Polis’ explanation for adjusting last call was that if people were out drinking later into the night they were more likely to get intoxicated and therefore less likely to follow social distancing standards.

“Alcohol kind of softens the nervous system,” UCHealth Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Fehling said. “Very often, people’s judgement can wane in their choices.”

As many restaurant and bar owners are pushing back against the latest order, some say they’re optimistic about the extra hour.

“We’re just happy to have the lights on and the doors open and people in here having a good time,” said Jesse Frazier, Co-owner of Englewood Tavern.

Frazier says 40 to 60% of their business comes from the 10 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. time frame. He says they saw a surprising shift in business when the 10 p.m. last call order went into effect.

“We’re just so fortunate with the locals here in Englewood and our support system that they just started coming in earlier,” Frazier said.

Matt Wolvington, General Manager at Outback Saloon in Boulder has a personal experience with COVID-19 after battling the virus in March. He fears pushing for too much too soon will only hurt their industry more.

“My personal experience has nothing to do with it. I want everyone to be safe and get this over as quick as possible. I’d rather suffer for a couple months that do this up and down,” Wolvington said.

In terms of when bars and restaurants could see last call move to midnight, Polis said possibly within a month if trends continue to come down with COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also announced a new website that breaks down all of the data connected to COVID-19.