(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As we start the New Year, we are now entering Southern Colorado’s snowiest season. According to records that go back to the 1800s, January through March are historically the snowier months for Colorado Springs. January is typically the snowiest month of the year for Pueblo. As far as temperatures go, January is tied with December as the coldest month of the year for the Springs and is the coldest month of the year in Alamosa. Temperatures average around the low 40s for this time of year.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC), Southern Colorado is leaning toward above-average precipitation this January. For temperatures, the CPC projects below-average temperatures for this month as well.

Typically when we see below-average temperatures and above-average moisture, that means we see more snowfall. In true fashion, the first two weeks of 2024 are shaping up to be snowy with several waves of winter weather in the forecast. Model projections as of Tuesday morning show the potential for two waves of snow, with the first low-pressure system hitting Colorado on Thursday and a second coming for the weekend.

Stick with the Fox21 Storm Team as we follow the path of these storms and tell you how it will impact the rest of your week.