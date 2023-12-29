Start the New Year with a new career: January Job fair

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — You’ve heard the phrase: ‘New Year, New You,’ but what about: ‘New Year, New Career’? This could be your chance to start 2024 off on the right foot, as the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting its First Wednesday Job Fair on Jan. 3, 2024.

DETAILS: First Wednesday Job Fair

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Pikes Peak Workforce Center (1675 Garden of the Gods Road)

Do this before attending: Create an account on Connecting Colorado

“Each month we host up to 15 employers, making it easier for you to meet with a variety of companies all in one place,” wrote the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. “Join us for this opportunity to chat in person with hiring managers who have open jobs & are ready to hire you!”

Employers expected to be in attendance

Colorado Military Academy

Diversus Health

Federal Bureau of Prisons

Forward Living Corporation

Global Connections to Employment

Goodwill Staffing

Leading Edge Before & After School

Skyline Products

Westside Tax Service, LLC