Start the New Year with a new career: January Job fair

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — You’ve heard the phrase: ‘New Year, New You,’ but what about: ‘New Year, New Career’? This could be your chance to start 2024 off on the right foot, as the Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting its First Wednesday Job Fair on Jan. 3, 2024.
DETAILS: First Wednesday Job Fair
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024
- Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Location: Pikes Peak Workforce Center (1675 Garden of the Gods Road)
- Do this before attending: Create an account on Connecting Colorado
“Each month we host up to 15 employers, making it easier for you to meet with a variety of companies all in one place,” wrote the Pikes Peak Workforce Center. “Join us for this opportunity to chat in person with hiring managers who have open jobs & are ready to hire you!”
Employers expected to be in attendance
- Colorado Military Academy
- Diversus Health
- Federal Bureau of Prisons
- Forward Living Corporation
- Global Connections to Employment
- Goodwill Staffing
- Leading Edge Before & After School
- Skyline Products
- Westside Tax Service, LLC