Start a conversation is the goal of the Race Against Suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to studies, Colorado has a high suicide rate and more specifically El Paso County.

Sunday the Race Against Suicide put on by the Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership’s main goal is to raise awareness of this tough topic.

The goal of the event to raise funds to continue community outreach and suicide prevention education.

Becky said she lost her son to suicide and found a group called Heartbeat for suicide survivors.

She said whether you are struggling yourself or have lost someone to suicide you are not alone.

People had the option to participate virtually or in-person during a 5k Sunday ended with a Celebration of hope.

This year instead of a balloon release the group decided to plant a tree with the names of 200 people on biodegradable paper that will help the tree grow for years to come. A tradition they plan to keep in the coming years.

If you or someone you know is struggling The Colorado Crisis line is — 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.

For survivor support contact Heartbeat Survivors after Suicide at 719-229-9657.