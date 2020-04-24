Standoff in east Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are in a standoff with an armed suspect in the 1800 block of Monteagle Street in Colorado Springs.

Officers have asked residents in the neighborhood to stay inside as they work to peacefully resolve the standoff. The neighborhood is southwest of Palmer Park near Constitution Ave. and N. Union Blvd.

CSPD said there is a warrant for the suspect who has now barricaded himself inside a home.

Police activity in the 1800 block of Monteagle Street. Please stay out of the area! Some road closures in the area related to the police situation.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) April 23, 2020

Police have confirmed that it is not a hostage situation.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.