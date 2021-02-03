Staff shortage due to COVID-19 at Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — As of now the business office at the Sheriff’s Office is closed due to staffing shortages related to COVID 19.

According to the Facebook notification on the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office page, as of this time they are temporarily suspending all fingerprint services, sex offender registrations, and walk-in vin inspections. Vin inspections will still be completed at the County Administration building during normal business hours. Concealed Handgun Permits renewals will continue to be processed.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office hope to resume normal operations these services again by Feb.17th, 2021.

