(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A sea of green will fill the streets of downtown Colorado Springs as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for another year. The City of Colorado Springs announced on Facebook that the parade will take place at Noon on Saturday, March 11.

Prior to the parade, there will be a 5K downtown, which starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The parade route begins on the corner of Tejon Street and East St. Vrain and continues south on Tejon Street to Vermijo.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday there will be several road closures in effect.

Closures for 5K run

According to the City, closures include; Tejon Street from Cache La Poudre to Cimarron, and northbound Cascade from Costilla to Kiowa.

All side streets between Nevada and Cascade, from Cache La Poudre to Cimarron will also be closed to traffic. The City said Cascade is slated to reopen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Closures for Parade

The City said the parade route and staging areas will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This includes; Tejon Street from Cache La Poudre to Cimarron. Cache La Poudre, Dale, Monument, Willamette, and St. Vrain Streets from Cascade to Nevada will also be closed.

The City recommends several alternative options for getting downtown. Parade-goers can take the Mountain Metropolitan Transit, ride their bike, or utilize the City’s Pike Ride.

Event parking, according to the City, will be available in parking garages.