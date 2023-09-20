(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Saint Mary’s High School is joining other schools across the country and implementing a ‘no cell phone use’ policy.

St. Mary’s said cell phone use is a constant part of student life, sometimes to the detriment of their grades and mental health. Due to this, St. Mary’s is prohibiting cell phone use during the school day.

“We believe this policy will aid students as they learn to manage competing interests of school, friends, and online social media,” says Superintendent Sheila Whalen.

According to St. Mary’s, at schools that implemented no cell phone policies, test scores increased by 6.4%. In college students, it was found they take more notes, engage more often, and score a letter grade higher than their peers.

Research also showed that teenagers who spend three hours or more on their phones every day are 35% more likely to take their own lives, compared to peers who spend an hour or less on their phones, said St. Mary’s.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly,” said Robyn Cross, Principal. “But, the research is clear: Overuse of cell phones leads to poor school outcomes, depression, and loneliness.”