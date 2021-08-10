St. Charles Mesa Water District confirms algae bloom in water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The St. Charles Mesa Water District has confirmed that there is an algae bloom in their water supply.

The bloom is non-toxic and is safe, however, the smell is reported to be so bad many in the area are saying that the smell is difficult to cope with.

“When we shower the smell is so strong that you can’t even smell your shampoo or conditioner when you wash or anything,” Nicole Marez said.

She added, “The taste is bad. I can’t even use it to brush my teeth or anything.”

For the time being, the St. Charles Mesa Water District says that they do not know how long the strong taste and odor will be in the water.