(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The new Sprouts Farmers Market in southwest Colorado Springs is slated to open on Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 a.m. at the newest location of 1720 South Nevada Avenue, near Cheyenne Boulevard, and will host two in-person hiring events this month with the goal of hiring 92 new employees.

Upcoming Hiring Events

Location: Hilton Garden Inn Colorado Springs Airport (2035 Aerotech Drive)

Dates: Wednesday , June 21 & Thursday, June 22

June 21 & Thursday, June 22 Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Apply online in advance: Click here (Walk-in applicants are also welcome)

There will be full and part-time career opportunities available including; Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers, and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery, and more), along with Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator, and Scan Coordinator.

There are currently three Sprouts locations in Colorado Springs; to find the closest one near you, click here.

Details about the grand opening celebration for the South Nevada Avenue location are expected to be announced soon.