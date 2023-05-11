(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — From rain and snow to thunderstorms and lightning, Southern Colorado saw a mix of weather as Thursday’s storm swept through the region.

FOX21 viewers sent in several videos and photos from their neighborhoods as the storm passed through, which you can view in the video player and slideshow below.

FOX21 Viewer videos from Thursday, May 11

FOX21 Viewer photos from Thursday, May 11

FOX21 Digital Producer Brett Yager, Ducks take a swim outside FOX21, Thursday, May 11

Tiffany Moraes Woodmoor near Monument, Thursday, May 11

Don Peacock outside of Divide, Thursday, May 11

Judy, Water rushing in Crystal Park, Thursday, May 11

Christine Morgan snow in Florissant, Thursday, May 11

Michelle hail in NE Colorado Springs, Thursday, May 11

Pam Decker Cripple Creek, Thursday, May 11

Emma Steffen CO 94 lightning, Thursday, May 11

If you’d like to submit a photo to share of the storm from your neighborhood, email us at news@fox21news.com.