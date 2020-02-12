Springs Rescue Mission reviewing car towing dispute

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the last few months, Sandra Revello has been homeless, but not careless. At least until this past weekend.

At 12:50 a.m. Friday night, her car was towed while she was asleep inside the Springs Rescue Mission. Her Missouri license plates expired in October of 2019.

“That is my responsibility, I will admit to that,” Revello said. “But, when you barely work and you’re trying to survive, you have to list your priorities.”

Her priorities up to this point were hoping to get back on track. She works at a temp agency in Pueblo but said the work is not consistent. She has been applying to jobs in Colorado Springs to help avoid a commute, but said despite applying to multiple places, hasn’t had luck recently.

The fees for new plates were one of many financial obligations she said she has.

“I had to pay for storage fees because I was behind on those and I also pay for a cell phone bill because that way if I do get a job interview, somebody would be able to call me,” Revello explained.

She first arrived at the Springs Rescue Mission on January 28th and that’s when security first took note of her car, giving her a 48-hour warning to resolve the expired tags.

“In a meeting with our security, [they] gave her an extension,” said Travis Williams, the chief development coordinator with the Springs Rescue Mission.

Revello was then given to the February 7th to get new plates. During that week, she said she and her case manager called the clerks office to check on how much it would be. The cost would be $141 and “some change” Revello recalled.

By the time the deadline came, she only had $90. Her caseworker told her she could have until February 14th to come up with the remaining $51.

However, on the morning of February 8th, she learned her car was indeed towed.

“The initial communication of having seven days ended up standing,” Williams said.

An email from the supervisor for Revello’s case manager confirms Revello was told the 14th was her deadline reading:

“Hi- Sandra’s car got towed last night- It was my understanding she had until 2/14/2020 to get her tags- Is there something we can do to rectify this?”

The email was addressed to the head of the Rescue Mission’s Security Team Jose Colon. Colon replied:

“I had given her additional time at the request of [her case worker] then, she goes out and tells other of how she’s not going to worry about her tags, since she can go to her case manager to override security whenever she needs. I’m not going to let her play us that way. I tried finding her yesterday to let her know that I had reversed the call and placed a note on her car to call me, but she never did.” Resue Mission’s Security Team, Jose Colon

Revello said she never saw the note despite going out to her car at 8 p.m. on February 7th, less than five hours before it was towed. Williams said Colon told him he placed the note on the car with plenty of time to move the car or to call him. Revello also disputes that she was trying to game the system.

“I can understand they’re protective but I also would never say something like that because my case manager told me flat out, ‘I’m putting my neck out for you.’ Why would I run that? especially when I’m trying to get my tags so I can get them legal,” Revello said.

After her car was towed, Revello confronted Colon and recorded the conversation. In it, the two argue about the situation.

In a moment the two were talking over each other Colon tells her, “Listen to me before I get mad. Because when I get mad, I get even.”

Colon also threatened to bring her to court over the recording, incorrectly claiming it was illegal for Revello to record the conversation, given just one person in a conversation needs to be aware of a recording in Colorado. Revello said she felt threatened.

“I don’t know if I consider them threats. Is it language that I believe we as an organization aspire to? No. I don’t believe that’s exactly the type of organization that we strive to be,” Williams said.

Williams said he and the Springs Mission are working to review the situation to find out what happened between the two. He said Revello and staff had a good relationship before the situation with the car and that her record showed no other incidents during her time at the shelter.

When asked if Colon has the needed temperament to handle his job, Williams said that is being looked at too.

“We’re reviewing all of the situation and trying to understand best as we possibly can and will take the best, right appropriate action from there,” Williams said.