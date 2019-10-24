Live Now
Springs Rescue Mission ready to shelter 450 ahead of the storm Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Springs Rescue Mission is preparing for more people staying at their shelter ahead of the snow. They are ready to house over 450 homeless amidst the winter weather.

“They can get a hot shower, access to counseling, other resources we’ve got about 20 different partner agencies right here, folks who are dedicated to helping individuals struggling with homelessness to move forward,” Chief Development Officer Travis Williams said.

They offer hot showers, meals, laundry facilities, a place to sleep, and resources from 20 different partner agencies.

The last storm on October 10 brought a record 475 people to the shelter.

“So we’re going to continue to stretch and at this point, we don’t anticipate turning anybody away,” Williams said.

Springs Rescue Mission encourages people to come as you are.

“If you have a substance in your system, if you got some things you’re not proud of in your life, we’re still gonna meet you right where you’re at,” Williams explained.

To volunteer or donate to Springs Rescue Mission, click here.

