Springs Rescue Mission expands dining hall

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Rescue Mission has cut the ribbon on their newest expansion, the dining hall for those who need a warm meal quicker.

“A new kitchen gives us another opportunity to build community and to provide hope to people who need it most,” Mission Catering Manager Jason Horn said. “Food is important for so many reasons, and we’re going to be able to give that to people like never before. It’s exciting.”

After years of planning and a groundbreaking in early 2019, Springs Rescue Mission unveiled its new 185-seat “Samaritan’s Kitchen and Dining Hall” Thursday to a crowd of donors, city leaders and community supporters. Speakers at the event included Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Larry Yonker, the Mission’s outgoing President & CEO who helped start the capital campaign that led to the kitchen’s creation. -Springs Rescue Mission

The dining hall will have :

10,000-square-foot building, including a 5,000-square-foot dining hall and 2,500-square-foot commercial kitchen;

Dedicated space for Mission Catering, Mission Culinary Academy and other job training courses;

185-seat dining hall with a flow-through serving line;

Entryway will serve as a warming area for guests waiting in line;

Flexible community rooms for meetings, events and additional training courses;

Ample restrooms for guests, volunteers and staff.

Those who live and depend for the on-site amenities of the Rescue Mission said this improvement will be great so they no longer have to wait outside in different weather conditions waiting to get a meal.

“It’ll help the inner spirit because when that weather hits and were standing out here and were hungry and were tired and were lost and were scared that’s a tough one,” Virginia Manzi, who recently moved back to the Springs Rescue Mission said.

There are still a few things left to tweak before they are able to start serving meals next week.

Work is expected to begin on transforming the ground floor of the Mission’s administration building into the new welcome center in the coming weeks before finishing up the project next year. The Welcome Center will offer important information, kennels for their dogs or cats, and will serve as a singular point of entry where guests can begin their journey to find pathways out of homelessness.

The actual number of seats will vary between 180 and 200 based on need, due to the used of moveable tables and chairs.

“I’m excited to get in and see what it looks like. As long as that food is the same and the staff. Thank you for everything you do, its marvelous,” Manzi said.

If you are looking to volunteer or donate you can here.