Springs, Pueblo see more than double snowfall this winter

City of Colorado Springs confident in budget despite more than double snow fall this winter over last

As southern Colorado braces for their second snowstorm in less than a week FOX21 is checking in with city and county crews about resources.

According to National Weather Service data, Colorado Springs had about a 6-week dry spell — the recording station at the COS airport only tracking one inch of snowfall from Christmas Day 2019 to February 1, 2020.

Then in the last week, the city getting slammed with several snowstorms back-to-back.

Snowfall is still expected tonight into Tuesday. Below is the latest update on this system. #cowx #snow #Colorado pic.twitter.com/EjySScgdOn — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 10, 2020

The National Weather Service reported that this winter — which they measure starting July 1 — the COS airport has received 33.2 inches but only measured 13 inches in the same time frame the season before.

This means, so far, the Springs has seen more than double the amount of snow this winter than last.

This next round of snow will produce some impacts for this evening's commute, while many will see bigger impacts with Tuesday morning's commute. Be prepared for snowy commutes and allow for extra time traveling as the snow moves through. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dj3vu1lkTd — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 10, 2020

However, the city of Colorado Springs spokesperson Kim Melchor said they are on track to stay within the budget for now because it resets at the first of the year.

“We may have has a lot of snowfall in 2020, but it’s still very early in the season,” Melchor said. “We will evaluate after the spring to strategize for fall snow plowing efforts.”

Melchor did add that the amount of snowfall the rest of the season will certainly dictate how much resources they used, going into next season.

The City of Colorado Springs, Operations Manager Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division, Jack Ladley said all their plows are on a full call-out Monday night into Tuesday.

Crews are beginning the process of pre-treating “known trouble areas” listed below, Ladley said.

Filmore hill

Garden of the Gods Centennial

Rockrimmon

Union

Woodman

Austin Bluffs

Voyager

North Gate

Old Ranch

Academy

Platte

During storms like the ones we saw over the weekend, El Paso County Public Works’ top priority is to CLEAR roads of snow and ice to make travel as safe as possible for drivers. Unfortunately plows cannot completely REMOVE snow from the side of the road when they plow. pic.twitter.com/qexChHhZAh — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) February 10, 2020

IN PUEBLO

The National Weather Service data showed that between July 1 and Feb. 1 this season Pueblo got 26 inches of snow and last winter during the same time period only had 9.5 inches. This amount nearly triples the year before.