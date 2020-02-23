Springs Police put community on alert after second shooting, carjacking downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police said there is a threat to the community after a man with a gun in a stolen car is on the loose after causing chaos in downtown Colorado Springs.

Police told FOX21 they are still trying to determine if this incident is linked to another shooting and carjacking earlier Saturday morning on the west side of the Springs.

Officers said a man was walking down the street shooting a gun when a man driving by was hit in the face with a bullet.

Then, the suspect carjacked a green Buick LeSabre and took off east down Costilla Street.

Police also said the man pointed a gun at an Apex Sports Employee.

CSPD said this suspect is still on loose and they can’t confirm whether it’s the same suspect from the earlier incident.

If you know anything call police at 719-444-7000.