(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The White Heart Foundation helps post-9/11 veterans battle Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and the organization is holding its first gala right here in Colorado Springs.

Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting the foundation’s programs, like the Guardian Project, which is an eco-therapy program that brings post-9/11 veterans battling PTSD and/or military sexual trauma, to the mountain west for a week of outdoor activities, team building, and peer-therapy.

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jed Morgan is a Colorado Springs native and he leads the Guardian Project. He said he wanted to get involved after losing too many of his brothers and sisters to suicide. While deployed in Afghanistan, Morgan stepped on an IED and ended up losing both his legs and the use of his dominant arm.

The White Heart Foundation’s Gala is taking place Saturday, May 20 (Armed Forces Day) at Boot Barn Hall. The event will feature a comedian from America’s Got Talent, a singer from The Voice, and dozens of veterans who participated in the program. It’s a black-tie affair for those aged 21 and up and will have a dinner and open bar.

The promo code “FOXTV” offers 50% off tickets purchased before Midnight on Wednesday, May 3. Tickets can be purchased on the organization’s website at whiteheart.org/gala.