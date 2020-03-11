Colorado Springs family documents days quarantined on cruise ship

OAKLAND, Cali. — A Colorado Springs family is being quarantined on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship currently docked in Oakland, California.

Reports said more than 3,500 passengers and crew were on board the cruise liner. CNN reports that 21 people tested positive for the illness.

The ship left Feb. 21 and the quarantine started March 5.

Imagine you, your husband and two kids all living in a room the size of two walk-in closets for about 20 days. That’s what one Colorado Springs woman is experiencing as she is one of the thousands quarantined on the Grand Princess Cruise Ship off the California coast.

“[March 4] we were informed that we have changed course from Ensenada, Mexico back to San Francisco…. [March 5] as we were having breakfast, we saw coast guard choppers dropping off Coronavirus test kits. … Anything public on the ship has been cancelled. No shows, lounges, libraries…everything looks like a ghost town as just a few hours ago we were told we are to stay in our cabins.” Elizabeth Aleteanu- Facebook

Aleteanu has been documenting the journey on social media with the help of a stuffed teddy bear and having a little of fun with it. Cruise staff gave her kids the teddy bear.

“I think – life is too short not to have a sense of humor and to be somber all the time. So we started, dressing up the teddy bear and imitating it,” said Aleteanu. “My favorite is the spa day teddy bear because it has the whole head-wrapped towel — it has little spree candies for cucumbers.. we had to get creative.”

Aleteanu said she’s not upset at the company for the situation and believes the staff has handled it well. She even celebrated her birthday in quarantine.

“We do this to share a positive outlook with people, things could always be worse they are taking care of us you know?” Aleteanu said.

The captain told passengers he hopes to have everyone off the ship by Wednesday and they are letting California residents off first.

Aleteanu asks people to use common sense, wash your hands and stop buying toilet paper.

Aleteanu said she’s not upset at the company and believes they’ve handled it well. She also said she got refunded for the cruise and their next one is paid for.