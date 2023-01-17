(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — As Colorado prepares for the oncoming storm that will bring snow, ice, and cold temperatures, Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) and Xcel Energy are sharing ways you can report outages and stay safe.

Springs Utilities said they will have electric crews available 24/7 if there are any emergencies, and encouraged anyone who loses power and needs electricity to seek shelter with friends or neighbors.

Springs Utilities also shared important information on reporting if you lose power, and warnings in these cold temperatures:

Report downed power lines at (719) 448-4800 . Never attempt to remove lines yourself.

. Never attempt to remove lines yourself. Report and track electric outages using Springs Utilities’ online outage map.

Do not use ovens, stoves or camping stoves for heat to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clear snow and ice from your natural gas meter to keep it running efficiently. Gently brush the snow off with your hands, broom or brush. Do not kick it or hit it with a shovel, as this could damage the meter.

If your mast becomes loose, bent or damaged, contact an electrician for repairs. Do not touch the mast. If an outage occurs, your mast must be in working order before Springs Utilities can safely restore power to your home.

Similarly, Xcel Energy customers in Pueblo are encouraged to report outages to help with power restoration:

Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android

Online at xcelenergy.com/out

Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.

Xcel also mentioned a few things to keep in mind when preparing for a storm: