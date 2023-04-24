(COLORADO SPRINGS)— A solid looking spring storm is set to bring soaking rains and heavy, wet snow to southern Colorado.

A storm will nudge into Colorado on Tuesday and slowly move across the state through Wednesday. Given where the storm has been tracking and where the main circulation ends up, it’s going to be an impactful system.

The most active window will be Tuesday afternoon – Wednesday afternoon. There is a chance for excessive rain in the plains, isolated storms, and big snow totals over the higher terrain.

Deep upslope flow will boost better snow over northern El Paso, the Palmer Divide and Teller County, leading to heavy snow and low visibility. The eastern slopes and mountain valleys will also see high snowfall rates and widespread road impacts.

Travel on I-25 between Colorado Springs and Denver and Hwy 24 will worsen Tuesday night, with biggest impact to roads Wednesday morning. Roads will be wet and snow covered depending on elevation behind heavy overnight rain and snow.

Lower elevations will mainly see rain, but extreme rainfall rates could cause flash flooding. Precipitation totals will be high, with the potential for all of southern Colorado to get 1-3″ by Wednesday night.

Local higher terrain and parts of Colorado’s high country are under Winter Advisories given the snow totals expected.

This spring storm is bringing a much needed drink of water to southern Colorado, and will bring significant improvement to drought. All of eastern Colorado is under some level of drought after a dry start to our spring season.