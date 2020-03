COLORADO SPRINGS— Phelan Gardens is a year-round greenhouse, plant nursery, and garden center.

With spring right around the corner, it’s the perfect place to get advice on how to grow plants.

They carry an assortment of deciduous and coniferous trees and shrubs, as well as fruit trees and shrubs, annuals and perennials, vegetables, houseplants, and pond plants.

Check them out at 4955 Austin Bluffs Pkwy Colorado Springs and online.

Give them a call at (719) 574-8058.