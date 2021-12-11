Spreading Holiday Cheer: Christmas Brass Colorado Springs stop by the FOX21 News studio

COLORADO SPRINGS — Christmas is in the air! The Christmas Brass helped spread the festive sounds of the holiday season on Saturday morning in the FOX21 News studio.

The group has performances all day on Saturday. The first one will be in downtown Colorado Springs at noon off Tejon Street. Then they’ll make their way over to Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City at 2:30 p.m. The group plans to play songs for two hours there. Finally, they’ll head to Manitou Springs for the parade at 6 p.m.

The group of musicians have been together for 8 years and play Christmas music during the month of December around the Pikes Peak region.

If you miss Saturday’s events the Christmas Brass will be back to stroll the streets of Manitou Springs on Sunday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 19. as well as downtown Colorado Springs on Saturday, Dec. 18.

For more information about Christmas Brass Colorado Springs, check out their Facebook Page here.